Rattlers dump River Lions 96-79 for their first win of CEBL Summer Series

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Rattlers newcomer Kemy Osse drilled a wide open three pointer from well beyond the arc in Elam time to close out the heavily favoured Niagara River Lions 96-79 in Saskatchewan’s first game of the CEBL Summer Series.

Osse finished the contest shooting 50 per cent from the floor, including three-of-six from downtown, closing out the game with 17-points.

Read more: Saskatchewan Rattlers new head coach Chad Jacobson

Negus Webster-Chan, just one of the Rattlers’ three returnees from last year’s championship squad, paced all scorers on the afternoon with 20, 18 of which came on three-pointers.

The Rattlers got out to a slow start in their opening game of the Summer Series against a River Lions team, which played Saturday and trailed 10-2 early on.

Story continues below advertisement

However, three-consecutive three-pointers courtesy of Webster-Chan and Rashawn Browne gave life to the snakes who closed out the first tied up 28-28.

Kevin Bracy-Davis’s early deep bucket put the Rattlers up 31-28 and they never trailed again in the contest cruising to a 96-79 victory, their first win in team history over the Niagara River Lions.

Shane Osayande and Jelane Pryce, the two other returning Rattlers put up 16 and four points respectively.

Saskatchewan is back in action on Tuesday night when they take on the Fraser Valley Bandits.