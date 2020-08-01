Menu

World

South Korea arrests head of religious sect linked to 36% of country’s coronavirus cases

By Staff Reuters
COVID-19: Seoul wants murder investigation into religious sect at heart of South Korea outbreak
WATCH: (March 2) COVID-19: Seoul wants murder investigation into religious sect at heart of South Korea outbreak

South Korean authorities arrested the founder of a secretive Christian sect at the center of the country’s largest outbreak of COVID-19 infections on Saturday for allegedly hiding crucial information from contact-tracers and other offenses.

Lee Man-hee is the powerful head of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus which is linked to more than 5,200 coronavirus infections, or 36% of South Korea’s total cases.

Read more: South Korea’s Seoul wants murder probe into religious sect at heart of COVID-19 outbreak

Prosecutors allege the 89-year-old conspired with other sect leaders to withhold information from authorities during the peak of the outbreak among his more than 200,000 followers.

Lee, who has described the novel coronavirus as the “devil’s deed” to stop the sect’s growth, allegedly hid details on members and their meeting places as authorities tried to trace infection routes in February, Yonhap news agency reported.

COVID-19: South Korean sect leader kneels for forgiveness over virus surge
COVID-19: South Korean sect leader kneels for forgiveness over virus surge

Lee is also suspected of embezzling about 5.6 billion won ($4.7 million) in church funds, including about 5 billion won which he allegedly used to build a retreat, Yonhap said.

The sect said in a statement that Lee was concerned about government demands for members’ personal information but never tried to hide anything.

Read more: Coronavirus: Can you be held criminally liable for spreading it? Here’s what the law says

Lee was arrested immediately after a court in Suwon District, south of Seoul, approved the warrant.

A prosecution official could not be reached outside of office hours.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee, additional reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Daniel Wallis ad Stephen Coates)

© 2020 Reuters
