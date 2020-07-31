Menu

RCMP lay first-degree murder charges in Portage la Prairie homicide

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 5:28 pm
Police have charged two men in connection with the death of Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe, 27.
Police have charged two men in connection with the death of Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe, 27. RCMP Manitoba

Police have charged two Winnipeg men with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man whose body was found dumped in Portage la Prairie late last month.

Police began investigating after a man’s body was found on Baker Street in Portage la Prairie June 24.

Read more: Portage la Prairie homicide victim identified as Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe, 27

Weeks after asking for the public’s help identifying the man, police identified the victim as Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe, 27, on July 20.

They say Reimer-Wiebe was from Steinbach but had been living in Winnipeg when he was killed.

A day later, police said they believed Reimer-Wiebe’s death was connected to an arson fire that destroyed a home at 381 Alfred Ave. in Winnipeg June 20.

The home had been demolished following the fire, but RCMP investigators began digging through the debris, telling media they were looking for evidence left over in the rubble.

Read more: Winnipeg home razed by fire may be linked to Portage la Prairie homicide: RCMP

On Friday police announced two arrests in the case.

Kyle Evan Sinkovits, 29, and Jonathan Bradley Navey, 25, are each charged with first-degree murder, forcible confinement and indignity to a dead human body.

Both men have been detained in custody.

Police haven’t said where or how Reimber-Weibe was killed, and haven’t said how investigators believe his death is connected to the Alfred Avenue home in Winnipeg.

Police say the investigation is still active and ongoing, and officers continue to examine debris found at the home.

Further information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, they say.

RCMP, Winnipeg crime, Manitoba RCMP, Portage la Prairie, Alfred Avenue, Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe, Jonathan Bradley Navey, Kyle Evan Sinkovits
