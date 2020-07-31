RCMP investigate bomb threat at courthouse in Steinbach, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating a bomb threat phoned into the court in Steinbach, Man. Thursday.

Police say someone called 911 and said there was a bomb in a washroom in the building, forcing the evacuation of the court office on Reimer Avenue around 12:15 p.m

A number of RCMP officers were called in, along with the Steinbach Fire Department.

At 12:15 yesterday, an anonymous 911 call stated there was a bomb in the washroom inside the Steinbach Court Office. Building was evacuated & a suspicious device was located. #rcmpmb Explosives Disposal Unit neutralized the device, which turned out to be an imitation bomb. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 31, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a suspicious device was found in the men’s washroom, and the RCMP’s explosives disposal unit (EDU) was called in to help.

Read more: Violent sex offender considered high risk to reoffend expected to live in Winnipeg

The suspicious device turned out to be what police are calling a “hoax device.”

RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 204-326-3926 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

0:28 Lawyer from firm targeted by letter bomb speaks to Amsel’s sentencing Lawyer from firm targeted by letter bomb speaks to Amsel’s sentencing