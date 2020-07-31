RCMP investigate bomb threat at courthouse in Steinbach, Man.

Police are investigating a bomb threat phoned into the court in Steinbach, Man. Thursday.
Police say someone called 911 and said there was a bomb in a washroom in the building, forcing the evacuation of the court office on Reimer Avenue around 12:15 p.m
A number of RCMP officers were called in, along with the Steinbach Fire Department.
Police say a suspicious device was found in the men’s washroom, and the RCMP’s explosives disposal unit (EDU) was called in to help.
The suspicious device turned out to be what police are calling a “hoax device.”
RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 204-326-3926 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
