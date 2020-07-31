Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

RCMP investigate bomb threat at courthouse in Steinbach, Man.

By Shane Gibson Global News
RCMP are investigating after a bomb threat evacuated the courthouse in Steinbach, Man. Thursday.
RCMP are investigating after a bomb threat evacuated the courthouse in Steinbach, Man. Thursday. File / RCMP

Police are investigating a bomb threat phoned into the court in Steinbach, Man. Thursday.

Police say someone called 911 and said there was a bomb in a washroom in the building, forcing the evacuation of the court office on Reimer Avenue around 12:15 p.m

Read more: RCMP lay first-degree murder charges in Portage la Prairie homicide

A number of RCMP officers were called in, along with the Steinbach Fire Department.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a suspicious device was found in the men’s washroom, and the RCMP’s explosives disposal unit (EDU) was called in to help.

Trending Stories

Read more: Violent sex offender considered high risk to reoffend expected to live in Winnipeg

The suspicious device turned out to be what police are calling a “hoax device.”

RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 204-326-3926 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Lawyer from firm targeted by letter bomb speaks to Amsel’s sentencing
Lawyer from firm targeted by letter bomb speaks to Amsel’s sentencing

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ManitobaWinnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPBomb ThreatSteinbachSteinbach Bomb ThreatSteinbach Courthouse
Flyers
More weekly flyers