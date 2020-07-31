Violent sex offender considered high risk to reoffend expected to live in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Police are warning about the release of a sex offender they say is considered high risk to reoffend in a sexual manner.

Cecil Junior Houle — also known as Chubby Houle and Junior Houle — was released from Headingley Correctional Centre Thursday.

Police say the 44-year-old was expected to live in Winnipeg.

Houle was serving a sentence for failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance after having previously served a 12-year sentence for manslaughter in connection with the death of his wife and sexual assault causing bodily harm for an attack on an 18-year-old woman.

His criminal record also includes convictions for sexual interference, assault causing bodily harm and assault.

Houle is subject to a lifetime weapons ban and a probation order until July 2022.

Police said he participated in some treatment programs while in jail, but he’s still considered a high risk to offend, and that all people, particularly females, are at risk of sexual violence.

Houle is described as six feet one inch tall and 196 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of flames on his upper right arm and a scar on his right forearm.

Anyone with information about Houle is asked to call the Manitoba integrated high-risk sex offender unit at 204-984-1888, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, your local RCMP detachment or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

