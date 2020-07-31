Menu

Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds launches training program to boost inclusivity on his next film

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Ryan Reynolds is seen at New York Comic Con, in New York City, Oct. 3, 2019. The Vancouver-born "Deadpool" actor announced plans on Friday for the Group Effort Initiative, which will recruit 10 to 20 trainees from Black, Indigenous and "all other marginalized communities" to work alongside experienced professionals on his next movie. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steve Luciano.
TORONTO – Ryan Reynolds is using his Hollywood superstar status to launch an on-set film production inclusivity program for marginalized communities.

The Vancouver-born “Deadpool” actor announced plans on Friday for the Group Effort Initiative, which will recruit 10 to 20 trainees from Black, Indigenous and “all other marginalized communities” to work alongside experienced professionals on his next movie.

BIPOC women invited to train at B.C. stunt school
Reynolds didn’t name the film in a video posted on social media, but he confirmed the production is slated to begin shooting this fall, in partnership with Netflix and SkyDance.

The actor says expenses for the trainees including pay, housing and travel will come out of his salary.

Read more: B.C. coroner deems crash that killed ‘Deadpool 2’ stunt driver accidental

The Group Effort Initiative will operate through a wing of the actor’s Maximum Effort production company.

Reynolds called on others “with the privilege that I’m lucky enough to experience” to join his effort to expand diversity and inclusivity in the film industry.

Read more: Celebrities join hunt for B.C. woman’s stolen teddy bear containing dying mom’s recorded voice

Interested applicants can visit the Group Initiative website to apply and receive future updates.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
diversityRyan ReynoldsDeadpoolGroup initiative
