Entertainment

B.C. coroner deems crash that killed ‘Deadpool 2’ stunt driver accidental

By Simon Little and Erin Ubels Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 4:25 pm
A police officer photographs a motorcycle after a female stunt driver working on the movie "Deadpool 2" died after a crash on set, in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday August 14, 2017. British Columbia's workplace safety agency says multiple failures of a production company contributed to the death of a stunt performer on the set of “Deadpool 2.”.
A police officer photographs a motorcycle after a female stunt driver working on the movie "Deadpool 2" died after a crash on set, in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday August 14, 2017. British Columbia's workplace safety agency says multiple failures of a production company contributed to the death of a stunt performer on the set of “Deadpool 2.”. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The death of a stunt driver on the set of Deadpool 2 in Vancouver three years ago has been deemed accidental.

On Aug.14, 2017, Joi ‘SJ’ Harris was riding a motorbike near the Vancouver’s Jack Pool Plaza, when she lost control and crashed through a window.

She was pronounced dead shortly after.

READ MORE: Vancouver film company fined nearly $300K in ‘Deadpool 2’ stunt death

A report from the BC Coroners Service, released Wednesday, has concluded Harris died of blunt force traumatic head injuries after being ejected from the bike.

Harris was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which the report deems a contributing factor to her death.

Harris was an experienced motorcycle racer, but was working for the first time as a stunt performer.

WorkSafeBC, which completed its own investigation into the fatality, levied a nearly $300,000 fine against film company TCF Vancouver Productions, due to multiple “high risk” violations of safety standards.

Among those violations, WorkSafeBC found that TCF had failed to do a risk assessment before the stunt addressing safety controls, the speed of the bike and equipment limitations, or to complete the company’s own inspection safety checklist.

READ MORE: Multiple safety failures contributed to Deadpool 2 stuntwoman’s death: report

The Coroners Service says in light of the assessment and violations by WorkSafeBC, it is not making further recommendations.

According to the coroners report, Harris had performed seven stunt rehearsals of increasing speed immediately before the crash. The final test runs matched the stunt’s full speed of 20 to 25 kilometres per hour.

Just before 8:15 a.m., shooting began, and Harris drove her Ducati Hyperstrada 939 down the first of a series of transition ramps that made up the stunt course.

The report says as Harris transitioned onto the ramp, she lost control of the vehicle, accelerating instead of coming to a “controlled, planned stop.”

READ MORE: ‘Deadpool 2’ dedicated to stuntwoman who died on set in Vancouver

The bike continued over a second ramp and became airborne, with Harris still holding onto the handlebars, states the report.

The report states the bike touched down on the roadway of Canada Place, struct a cement median, and ejected Harris into a window in the base of Shaw Tower.

Harris’ family reached an out of court settlement with 20th Century Fox for an unspecified sum last April.

