B.C. coroner deems crash that killed ‘Deadpool 2’ stunt driver accidental

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a stunt driver on the set of Deadpool 2 in Vancouver three years ago has been deemed accidental.

On Aug.14, 2017, Joi ‘SJ’ Harris was riding a motorbike near the Vancouver’s Jack Pool Plaza, when she lost control and crashed through a window.

She was pronounced dead shortly after.

A report from the BC Coroners Service, released Wednesday, has concluded Harris died of blunt force traumatic head injuries after being ejected from the bike.

Harris was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which the report deems a contributing factor to her death.

1:49 Filming starts again on Deadpool 2 after death of stunt woman Filming starts again on Deadpool 2 after death of stunt woman

Harris was an experienced motorcycle racer, but was working for the first time as a stunt performer.

Story continues below advertisement

WorkSafeBC, which completed its own investigation into the fatality, levied a nearly $300,000 fine against film company TCF Vancouver Productions, due to multiple “high risk” violations of safety standards.

Among those violations, WorkSafeBC found that TCF had failed to do a risk assessment before the stunt addressing safety controls, the speed of the bike and equipment limitations, or to complete the company’s own inspection safety checklist.

The Coroners Service says in light of the assessment and violations by WorkSafeBC, it is not making further recommendations.

According to the coroners report, Harris had performed seven stunt rehearsals of increasing speed immediately before the crash. The final test runs matched the stunt’s full speed of 20 to 25 kilometres per hour.

1:42 Experienced motorcyclist was victim on Deadpool 2 set Experienced motorcyclist was victim on Deadpool 2 set

Just before 8:15 a.m., shooting began, and Harris drove her Ducati Hyperstrada 939 down the first of a series of transition ramps that made up the stunt course.

Story continues below advertisement

The report says as Harris transitioned onto the ramp, she lost control of the vehicle, accelerating instead of coming to a “controlled, planned stop.”

The bike continued over a second ramp and became airborne, with Harris still holding onto the handlebars, states the report.

The report states the bike touched down on the roadway of Canada Place, struct a cement median, and ejected Harris into a window in the base of Shaw Tower.

Harris’ family reached an out of court settlement with 20th Century Fox for an unspecified sum last April.