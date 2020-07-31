Calgary police to provide update on missing woman Vida Smith Friday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police will be providing an update on the search for a missing woman who disappeared earlier this month.

Police say Vida Smith, 69, was last seen by her family on July 21 in Chestermere, Alta., before heading to the Sunridge area in Calgary.

Smith never returned home and has not been seen or heard from since.

On Friday, Calgary police announced Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta with the homicide unit will be providing an update on Smith’s disappearance at 12:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Calgary police released a photo of Smith’s friend, Kevin Barton, who her daytimer indicated she would be meeting at a coffee shop in northeast Calgary on July 21 — the same day she was last seen.

Barton, 60, is described as being approximately six feet tall and weighing 210 pounds.

Calgary police are looking to find and speak with Kevin Barton, who is believed to have gone for coffee with Vida Smith before she went missing. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with knowledge of Barton’s whereabouts was asked to call police.

Smith, meanwhile, is described as being five feet three inches tall and 110 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a slender build. Smith was last seen wearing a black tank top, patterned skirt and carrying a black purse.

According to police, Smith was driving a black, four-door 2002 Nissan Altima with Alberta licence plate WBE-070 when she went missing.

A vehicle similar to the 2002 Nissan Altima Vida Smith was believed to be driving when she was last seen. Calgary Police Service

In a news release, police said they were “very concerned” for Smith’s welfare.

Anyone with information on Smith’s disappearance is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.