Canada

Guelph’s West End Community Centre to reopen with COVID-19 measures

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 1:02 pm
The City of Guelph says the West End Community Centre will open next week.
The City of Guelph says the West End Community Centre will open next week. Getty Images

The City of Guelph says its West End Community Centre will reopen next week for camp, swims and library visits.

There will be measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including hand sanitizer stations, space to allow for physical distancing, plexiglass barriers and enhanced cleaning.

Read more: Music, gym and COVID-19 — How non-core classes will operate in Ontario schools

On Tuesday, summer day camp will get underway and the customer desk will reopen along with the library branch inside the community centre.

The pool will reopen on Wednesday.

“Reopening our community centre signals that we are moving in the right direction and in the weeks and months to come — when it is safe to do so — we hope to restore more programs and services,” said Heather Flaherty, the city’s general manager of parks and recreation.

The city has put in place a number of guidelines for those using the amenities.

Masks will be required everywhere in the building, except for the pool. Campers do not need to wear a mask but staff will wear masks when physical distancing is not possible.

Trending Stories

Residents should also not visit the community centre if they are not feeling well, the city said.

More information on guidelines and protocols can be found on the city’s website.

Read more: Are beaches and pools safe? How to swim during the pandemic

It’s still not known when Guelph’s other community centres and arenas will reopen, even though they have been given permission to open as part of Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan.

The Victoria Road Recreation Centre is currently being used as a COVID-19 assessment clinic.

