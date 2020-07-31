Guelph’s West End Community Centre to reopen with COVID-19 measures

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says its West End Community Centre will reopen next week for camp, swims and library visits.

There will be measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including hand sanitizer stations, space to allow for physical distancing, plexiglass barriers and enhanced cleaning.

On Tuesday, summer day camp will get underway and the customer desk will reopen along with the library branch inside the community centre.

The pool will reopen on Wednesday.

“Reopening our community centre signals that we are moving in the right direction and in the weeks and months to come — when it is safe to do so — we hope to restore more programs and services,” said Heather Flaherty, the city’s general manager of parks and recreation.

The city has put in place a number of guidelines for those using the amenities.

Masks will be required everywhere in the building, except for the pool. Campers do not need to wear a mask but staff will wear masks when physical distancing is not possible.

Residents should also not visit the community centre if they are not feeling well, the city said.

It’s still not known when Guelph’s other community centres and arenas will reopen, even though they have been given permission to open as part of Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan.

The Victoria Road Recreation Centre is currently being used as a COVID-19 assessment clinic.

