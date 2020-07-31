Menu

Crime

Brampton man charged with murder in woman’s death, police chief cites ‘complete failure’ of system

By Nick Westoll Global News
Woman dead, man injured in Brampton shooting
WATCH ABOVE: A woman is dead and a man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at a Brampton home on Tuesday. Erica Vella reports. (July 28)

In a rare move, the chief of Peel Regional Police is slamming the legal system after a 27-year-old Brampton man was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 25-year-old Halton Hills woman with whom he had a relationship for three years.

“This represents a tragic outcome for a young person who carried a bright future,” Nishan Duaraiappah said in a statement Friday afternoon, expressing condolences to the loved ones of Darian Hailey Henderson-Bellman.

“In this incident, the sadness I feel for the victim and her family is mixed with frustration for a complete failure of our justice system to protect her.”

Read more: Woman dead and man seriously injured after shooting in central Brampton home, police say

The charges came after police said emergency crews were called to a home on Deerpark Crescent, east of McLaughlin Road North and Williams Parkway in Brampton, just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a family member discovered the victim, who died at the scene, and the accused, who was then rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.

The suspect, who was identified on Friday as Darnell Reid, was later charged with second-degree murder, possession of a loaded firearm and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Trending Stories

In his statement, Duraiappah said Reid was under an interim judicial release in connection with a previous alleged domestic violence incident between Henderson-Bellman and Reid. He said Reid was arrested four times for breaching conditions of his release by contacting Henderson-Bellman.

“The family and police struggled to keep her safe,” Duraiappah said.

Tweet This

He went on to say Reid was arrested in May in an unrelated matter after he allegedly had an illegal firearm. Less than a week after Reid was taken into custody, Duraiappah said he was released with a GPS monitoring device back into the community.

“This was despite clear concerns regarding his risk to the victim, the community and the potential to continue to re-offend. This resulted in another life being taken by a violent offender with another illegal firearm,” he said.

“This unacceptable failure is becoming entirely too familiar in our communities. Collectively we need to do better.”

Read more: Almost half of all Peel Region homicides to date in 2019 were domestic-related

The latest charges against Reid haven’t been proven in court.

In Peel Region, domestic-related homicides have been a major issue facing the community. Thirteen out of Peel Region’s 27 homicides in 2019 were alleged to have been committed by family members or those who were intimate partners of the victims.

Meanwhile, anyone with information with respect to the investigation was asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come.

