Crime

16-year-old boy charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of man in Mississauga

By Staff The Canadian Press
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

MISSISSAUGA — A 16-year-old boy is facing a murder charge after a fatal stabbing in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say the incident happened in the area of Montevideo and Battleford road, west of Erin Mills Parkway, Tuesday afternoon.

They say 20-year-old Ethan Nelles of Brampton was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

20-year-old Brampton man dead after stabbing in Mississauga, police say

Police say the teen is now facing one count of second-degree murder in Nelles’ death.

They offered no other details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged homicide, which police say they continue to investigate.

The teen’s name cannot be released under the terms of Canada’s Youth Criminal Justice Act.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
