Coronavirus: B.C. bans non-resident and non-essential travel to Haida Gwaii

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is restricting all non-essential travel to Haida Gwaii, as the archipelago grapples with a community outbreak of COVID-19.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issued an order Thursday under B.C.’s state of emergency restricting non-resident and non-essential visits to the popular tourist destination.

Read more: More testing sites considered amid Haida Gwaii coronavirus outbreak

2:16 Tensions rise between Haida Nation and Queen Charlotte Lodge Tensions rise between Haida Nation and Queen Charlotte Lodge

“The province, Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority are working closely with the Haida Nation and local governments on Haida Gwaii to respond to this COVID-19 outbreak,” said Farnworth in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our foremost concern is the health and safety of all residents of Haida Gwaii, and we’re working together to limit further spread of COVID-19.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In a statement, the Haida Nation called the pandemic a “test of reconciliation.”

“The province’s work to enact an order that aligns with the Haida Nation’s state of emergency is a respectful act and recognition of Haida jurisdiction and our responsibility as governments to work together to protect all communities and residents of Haida Gwaii from the threat of COVID-19,” said president Jason Alsop.

The nation has particular concerns about the virus because of limited medical resources on the islands, vulnerable elders who carry cultural and historical knowledge, and historical trauma from prior epidemics.

1:55 Haida Gwaii fishing lodges under fire for reopening Haida Gwaii fishing lodges under fire for reopening

Under the order, travel will be subject to the approval of the “collective Haida Gwaii communities” for medical appointments, urgent or emergency family matters, and the delivery essential goods or provision of essential services.

Story continues below advertisement

The province is sending staff to the mainland and the islands to help implement the restrictions.

Haida Gwaii has at least 20 cases of COVID-19, all believed to be linked to residents who had travelled or their contacts.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that there are still people who were potentially exposed who are within the incubation window, and that the case count could still climb.

Read more: First case of coronavirus reported on Haida Gwaii

The order will affect fishing lodges that have reopened despite the opposition of the Haida Nation.

None of the current cases has been linked to the lodges, which said they are flying clients directly to and from the mainland and ensuring no contact with island communities.