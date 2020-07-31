Kingston police looking for ‘porta potty pusher’

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are looking for a man they’ve dubbed the “porta potty pusher.”

Police say on Sunday, after 1 a.m., security cameras captured images of a man behind a business on the 900 block of Princess Street.

“For reasons unknown,” police said, the man then tipped over a portable toilet behind the business.

He then left on foot in an unknown direction.

Police say the business was charged an increased cleaning fee because the contents of the portable toilet had spilled out.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s, with a slim to medium build, brown hair and a beard.

Kingston Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact Const. Brimble at 613-549-4660 ext. 6378 or via email at jbrimble@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

