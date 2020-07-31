Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police looking for ‘porta potty pusher’

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 8:59 am
Kingston police are looking for a man they have dubbed the "porta potty pusher.".
Kingston police are looking for a man they have dubbed the "porta potty pusher.". Kingston police

Kingston police are looking for a man they’ve dubbed the “porta potty pusher.”

Police say on Sunday, after 1 a.m., security cameras captured images of a man behind a business on the 900 block of Princess Street.

“For reasons unknown,” police said, the man then tipped over a portable toilet behind the business.

Read more: Woman enraged over lack of doughnuts charged with mischief: Kingston police

He then left on foot in an unknown direction.

Police say the business was charged an increased cleaning fee because the contents of the portable toilet had spilled out.

Trending Stories

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s, with a slim to medium build, brown hair and a beard.

Story continues below advertisement

Kingston Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact Const. Brimble at 613-549-4660 ext. 6378 or via email at jbrimble@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

Tipped-over toilet in fierce windstorm leaves Calgary woman traumatized
Tipped-over toilet in fierce windstorm leaves Calgary woman traumatized
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston PoliceMischiefKingston Police crimePortable Toiletporta-pottyPrincess Street KingstonKingston police porta pottyporta potty pushed princessporta potty pusherprincess street porta potty
Flyers
More weekly flyers