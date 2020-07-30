Orillia Opera House to reopen Aug. 19 amid Phase 3 of Ontario’s reopening strategy

Send this page to someone via email

As Orillia continues into Phase 3 of Ontario’s reopening strategy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the local opera house is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 19 with additional safety protocols.

“We are please to reopen the Orillia Opera House to audiences in a new format that will allow for all the necessary COVID-19 precautions to be adhered to,” Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke said in a statement.

“While there will certainly be a focus on ensuring a great theatre performance, the city’s top priority continues to be the health and safety of our staff, community and visitors.”

New protocols at the opera house will include a limited audience of 50 people who are distanced, new entry and exit stipulations to limit crowding, as well as mandatory face coverings.

The Orillia Opera House will kick the season off with a Norm Foster comedy called On a First Name Basis, which is about a novelist with writer’s block who discovers how little he knows about his housekeeper of 28 years.

Tickets for the first show on Aug. 19 are on sale now.

