Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Orillia Opera House to reopen Aug. 19 amid Phase 3 of Ontario’s reopening strategy

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 4:58 pm
City of Orillia offices.
City of Orillia offices. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

As Orillia continues into Phase 3 of Ontario’s reopening strategy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the local opera house is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 19 with additional safety protocols.

“We are please to reopen the Orillia Opera House to audiences in a new format that will allow for all the necessary COVID-19 precautions to be adhered to,” Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke said in a statement.

Read more: Orillia’s Mississaga Street to close to traffic Saturday nights for patio program

“While there will certainly be a focus on ensuring a great theatre performance, the city’s top priority continues to be the health and safety of our staff, community and visitors.”

New protocols at the opera house will include a limited audience of 50 people who are distanced, new entry and exit stipulations to limit crowding, as well as mandatory face coverings.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Orillia extends free transit while waiving of property tax penalty, interest expires July 31

The Orillia Opera House will kick the season off with a Norm Foster comedy called On a First Name Basis, which is about a novelist with writer’s block who discovers how little he knows about his housekeeper of 28 years.

Tickets for the first show on Aug. 19 are on sale now.

Coronavirus: Toronto, Peel Region move to Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan as of Friday
Coronavirus: Toronto, Peel Region move to Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan as of Friday
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesOrilliaOrillia covid-19Orillia coronavirusOrillia Opera House
Flyers
More weekly flyers