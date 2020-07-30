Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to deliver Thursday coronavirus update

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 3:31 pm
Good news, bad news in B.C. COVID-19 update
(July 29) There are 41 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, and more than half are connected to either the outbreak at the blueberry processing plant or Haida Gwaii. Keith Baldrey has the latest.

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Read more: Coronavirus: Feds crack down on Americans using ‘Alaska loophole’ to enter Canada

As of Wednesday, B.C. had reported 3,562 cases of the virus, 3,109 of which had recovered.

There were six people in hospital, two of them in critical care. B.C. has logged 191 COVID-19 fatalities.

Coronavirus: Tam says there’s been an upward trend of average daily cases in Canada
Coronavirus: Tam says there’s been an upward trend of average daily cases in Canada
Story continues below advertisement
