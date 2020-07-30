B.C. health officials to deliver Thursday coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

As of Wednesday, B.C. had reported 3,562 cases of the virus, 3,109 of which had recovered.

There were six people in hospital, two of them in critical care. B.C. has logged 191 COVID-19 fatalities.

