Cash will soon no longer be accepted at Guelph’s Baker Street parking lot

The City of Guelph says cash will no longer be accepted at the Baker Street parking lot as of Wednesday with the introduction of new payment systems.

Automatic gates will be activated and drivers will only be able to get into the lot by tapping a parking permit, credit or debit card, or taking a ticket.

The city said using a debit or credit card is the fastest and simplest way to pay.

Drivers will have to tap their card on the way in, then tap the same card on the way out and the system will calculate the fee to be charged to the card.

Those who take a ticket to enter the lot will have to pay at one of the terminals before leaving.

The city cash is no longer accepted at any of the machines.

City staff will be on-site for a couple weeks to answer questions and to help people use the new payment terminals.

The parking rates will not change as it is $2.25 per hour Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m, and $2 per day on Saturdays.

Evenings and Sundays remain free and it’s $5 for a special event.