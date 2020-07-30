Menu

Cash will soon no longer be accepted at Guelph’s Baker Street parking lot

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 3:30 pm
The City of Guelph says cash will no longer be accepted at the Baker Street parking lot.
The City of Guelph says cash will no longer be accepted at the Baker Street parking lot. Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL

The City of Guelph says cash will no longer be accepted at the Baker Street parking lot as of Wednesday with the introduction of new payment systems.

Automatic gates will be activated and drivers will only be able to get into the lot by tapping a parking permit, credit or debit card, or taking a ticket.

Read more: Is it legal for businesses to refuse cash as a result of COVID-19?

The city said using a debit or credit card is the fastest and simplest way to pay.

Drivers will have to tap their card on the way in, then tap the same card on the way out and the system will calculate the fee to be charged to the card.

Those who take a ticket to enter the lot will have to pay at one of the terminals before leaving.

The city cash is no longer accepted at any of the machines.

City staff will be on-site for a couple weeks to answer questions and to help people use the new payment terminals.

Read more: John Galt Day 2020 — What’s open and closed in Guelph

The parking rates will not change as it is $2.25 per hour Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m, and $2 per day on Saturdays.

Evenings and Sundays remain free and it’s $5 for a special event.

