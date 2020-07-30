John Galt Day 2020: What’s open and closed in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

While most of Ontario calls it the Civic Holiday or the August long weekend, Guelph residents will be celebrating John Galt Day on Monday.

The first Monday in August was officially renamed by city council in 2006 to honour the city’s founder.

With Guelph now into Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan, John Galt Day will come with its usual closures.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the closures and services disruptions in the Royal City.

Food and drink

Most grocery stores in the city will be open for business but on reduced hours.

Restaurants will be open, including some with indoor dining areas as part of Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan. Those looking to eat out should book a reservation.

All LCBO locations will be closed but The Beer Store locations on Silvercreek Parkway, Clair Road and Woolwich Street will be open.

All of the local breweries, including Wellington Brewery, Royal City Brewing and Fixed Gear, will be open.

Shopping

Stone Road Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and both Walmart locations will be open.

Rexall locations, including their pharmacies on Eramosa Road and Woolwich Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Shoppers Drug Mart on Eramosa Road will be open as well.

Most shops around town have reopened during Stage 3, but customers should call ahead to confirm hours.

Banks will be closed on Monday as well and there will be no mail delivery.

City-run facilities and services

Waste collection is not happening on Monday and service will be delayed one day all week, according to the city. The Waste Resource Innovation Centre will be closed for the holiday.

City buildings are still closed amid the pandemic, as are recreation and community centres, and arenas.

Guelph’s museums and libraries are closed but are expected to reopen on Tuesday.

The city’s outdoor splash pads, wading pools and the Lyon Pool will be open.

Public transit

Guelph Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m and there will be no community bus service.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule, meaning there will be no trains in or out of Guelph Central Station.

