Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Quebec judge who asked woman to remove hijab in court to offer apology

By Staff The Canadian Press
Rania El-Alloul takes part in a news conference Friday, March 27, 2015, in Montreal. A Quebec judge who refused to allow a Muslim woman to appear in court wearing a hijab in 2015 will apologize.
Rania El-Alloul takes part in a news conference Friday, March 27, 2015, in Montreal. A Quebec judge who refused to allow a Muslim woman to appear in court wearing a hijab in 2015 will apologize. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A Quebec judge who refused to allow a Muslim woman to appear in court wearing a hijab in 2015 will apologize.

In an undated notice published online, the province’s judicial council said Quebec court Judge Eliana Marengo will offer a letter of apology to Rania El-Alloul.

The council says Marengo will also ask for an end to the disciplinary procedures against her, adding that request will be evaluated at a virtual hearing Sept. 8.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Disciplinary probe of Quebec judge in hijab case on hold after bias alleged

Dozens of complaints were filed against Marengo in 2015 after she told El-Alloul to remove her hijab before the hearing to reclaim a seized vehicle could proceed.

Marengo told El-Alloul at the time the courtroom was a secular space and she was violating rules requiring suitable dress.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesman for Quebec’s judicial council, called the Conseil de la magistrature, said today the apology and appeal for dismissal are part of a joint proposal between attorneys for Marengo and those assigned to the investigation.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
QuebecIslamophobiahijabQuebec judgeRania El-AlloulEliana Marengo
Flyers
More weekly flyers