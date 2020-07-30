Quebec judge who asked woman to remove hijab in court to offer apology

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec judge who refused to allow a Muslim woman to appear in court wearing a hijab in 2015 will apologize.

In an undated notice published online, the province’s judicial council said Quebec court Judge Eliana Marengo will offer a letter of apology to Rania El-Alloul.

The council says Marengo will also ask for an end to the disciplinary procedures against her, adding that request will be evaluated at a virtual hearing Sept. 8.

Dozens of complaints were filed against Marengo in 2015 after she told El-Alloul to remove her hijab before the hearing to reclaim a seized vehicle could proceed.

Marengo told El-Alloul at the time the courtroom was a secular space and she was violating rules requiring suitable dress.

A spokesman for Quebec’s judicial council, called the Conseil de la magistrature, said today the apology and appeal for dismissal are part of a joint proposal between attorneys for Marengo and those assigned to the investigation.