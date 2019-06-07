Disciplinary probe of Quebec judge in hijab case postponed after bias alleged

The disciplinary case against a Quebec judge who refused to allow a Muslim woman appear before her wearing a hijab has been put on hold again.

Quebec court Judge Eliana Marengo took exception today to a brief filed Monday by a lawyer for Quebec’s judicial council that said her alleged misconduct was serious enough to warrant her removal from the bench.

A lawyer for Marengo argued unsuccessfully that the council lawyer and the panel convened to hear her case should recuse themselves because the document had tainted the process against her.

Lawyer Raymond Doray argued that the document revealed a lack of impartiality and objectivity.

The panel rejected those arguments, but before the case against the judge could begin, Marengo requested a judicial review of the decision — putting the matter on hold once again. The judge has already sought unsuccessfully to have the Supreme Court of Canada put an end to the disciplinary case.

Rania El-Alloul, the woman who in 2015 was told by Marengo to remove her hijab if she wanted her case to proceed, attended today’s hearing.

