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Canada

Section of Banff National Park remains closed to visitors a year after rockfall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2026 9:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Town of Banff monitors flood risk as water levels rise'
Town of Banff monitors flood risk as water levels rise
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Parks Canada officials say it’s still not known when a section of a trail in Banff National Park will reopen almost a full year after a rockfall killed two hikers and injured three others.

Federal agency spokesman James Eastham says an area around Bow Glacier Falls remains closed for a geotechnical assessment.

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He says Parks Canada hasn’t heard of anyone violating the closure order, but those who do could be arrested or ticketed, with fines as high as $25,000.

The affected area in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains has been closed since June 19, 2025, after a rockfall along a popular hiking trail near the falls killed a Calgary woman and a 33-year-old man from B.C.

Parks officials have said nothing could have prevented or predicted the slide, as it was the result of geological forces common in mountainous areas.

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Bow Glacier Falls is about 200 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

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