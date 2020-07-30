Alberta to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

As cases of the novel coronavirus continue to climb in Alberta, the province’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on Alberta’s number of confirmed cases Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide the update at 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Alberta confirmed 133 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 1,430.

Case numbers in Alberta have continued to rise over the last few weeks, with new cases being reported in the triple digits on several occasions, and on July 24 the province surpassed 10,000 total cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalization rates in the province remain stable with 87 people in hospital and 17 people being treated in intensive care for COVID-19 related illnesses.

As of Wednesday, 668,226 COVID-19 tests had been completed in the province and 8,983 Albertans had recovered from the disease.