Alberta records 133 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 3 additional deaths

Alberta Health announced 133 additional cases of COVID-19 that have been confirmed in the province Wednesday as well as three additional deaths.

Active cases across Alberta are now back up to 1,430 after dropping slightly to 1,397 on Tuesday. Of those active cases, 87 people are in hospital and 17 people are being treated in intensive care.

The three new deaths that have been reported include three women, two in their 70s and one in her 90s, all in the Edmonton zone. The deaths have been linked to the outbreak at the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre.

The total deaths recorded in the province now sits at 190.

The province’s major cities remain the areas with the highest number of cases. However, recoveries far outweigh active cases in Alberta. In the Calgary zone there are 713 active cases, 5,623 residents have recovered from COVID-19 and 114 people have died from the virus.

The Edmonton zone is home to 278 active cases of the novel coronavirus, 1,285 residents have recovered and the area has recorded a total of 42 deaths.

The Central zone has 175 active cases, 181 recoveries and one death. Alberta’s South zone has 142 active cases, 1,472 recovered cases and 16 deaths and the North zone has 114 active cases, 402 recoveries and 17 deaths.

There are also currently eight active cases of COVID-19 in an unknown zone in Alberta.

To date, 668,226 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the province and 8,983 Albertans have recovered from the disease.