6 charged in connection with alleged cannabis grow op in Toronto, $2.3M in pot seized

Toronto police say they have arrested six people in connection with a cannabis grow operation where officers seized 510 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $2.3 million.

Police said they responded to complaints from residents in the Markham Road and McNicoll Avenue area at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers say they found evidence of a marijuana distribution operation inside of an industrial unit.

Six people, who are in their late 20s and early 30s and who are residents of Milton, Markham, Scarborough and Whitby, were arrested.

The men are charged under the Cannabis Act with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing.

They are all scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on Oct. 8.