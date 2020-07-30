Menu

Crime

20-year-old in hospital after Dollard-des-Ormeaux shooting

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 7:09 am
Montreal police respond to a shooting in Dollard-des-Ormeaux the night of Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Montreal police respond to a shooting in Dollard-des-Ormeaux the night of Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Thierry Laforce

A 20-year-old man was shot Wednesday night in Montreal’s West Island.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Raphaël Bergeron said the incident took place around 8 p.m. on Natasha Street in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

“A group of individuals got into an altercation,” Bergeron said. “During the altercation, one suspect pulled out a gun and fired a shot towards the victim.”

Most of the individuals, including the suspect who fired the gun, fled before police arrived, Bergeron said, and those who were still there when officers arrived “did not want to cooperate with police,” he added.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was conscious while transported to hospital, Bergeron said, and is now in serious but stable condition.

He was set to undergo surgery Thursday morning. Following that operation, officers will meet with him and “determine if he will cooperate” with their investigation, Bergeron said.

No arrests have been made.

