Montreal police investigate shooting in Dollard-des-Ormeaux

Montreal police are investigating after a shooting in the West Island late Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Oxford and Garland streets in a residential area of Dollard-des-Ormeaux at around 10:30 p.m. after a 911 call, says police spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois,

“The police located one gunshot, on a residence on Oxford Street,” Comtois said. A bullet casing was found nearby the home that was shot at as well, police said.

No arrests have been made, and Comtois said “no one was injured in this event.”

Investigators are on-site Monday, trying to better understand what happened.

