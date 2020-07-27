Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police investigate shooting in Dollard-des-Ormeaux

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 7:23 am
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

Montreal police are investigating after a shooting in the West Island late Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Oxford and Garland streets in a residential area of Dollard-des-Ormeaux at around 10:30 p.m. after a 911 call, says police spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois,

Read more: Boy, 12, in critical condition after kayak struck by seaplane in Quebec’s Outaouais region

“The police located one gunshot, on a residence on Oxford Street,” Comtois said. A bullet casing was found nearby the home that was shot at as well, police said.

Trending Stories

No arrests have been made, and Comtois said “no one was injured in this event.”

Investigators are on-site Monday, trying to better understand what happened.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceWest IslandSPVMMontreal crimeDDODollard-des-OrmeauxVéronique ComtoisWest Island crimeDDO shootingWest Island shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers