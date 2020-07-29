B.C. reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, fewest patients in hospital since mid-March

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the number of people hospitalized with the virus hit a low not seen since mid-March.

Just six people were in hospital as of Wednesday, down three from the day before, and the fewest since March 16. Two of those patients were in critical care.

The province’s death toll remained at 194, with no new deaths.

Meanwhile, the Northern Health Authority reported six new cases on Haida Gwaii, all linked to an ongoing outbreak first made public on July 18. There are now 20 known cases in the archipelago.

Thirty-one of B.C.’s cases are linked to an outbreak at Fraser Valley Packers Inc.

The province has now recorded a total of 3,562 cases, 28 of them epi-linked. Of those, 3,109 patients have recovered, while 259 cases remain active.

B.C. health officials will deliver their next live COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.