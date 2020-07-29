Body found in beach area of Snyder’s Flats in Woolwich Township: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a man’s body was located in the beach area of Snyder’s Flats in Woolwich Township on Wednesday morning.
Police say emergency services were called to the area at around 10 a.m. for the report of a body located in the water.
They say the man’s body was recovered with the help of the Woolwich Fire Department a short time later.
The 25-year-old man’s death has been deemed “accidental or misadventure” by police.
This is the second time this summer someone has drowned in the area.
In June, a five-year-old girl also died as a result of an accidental drowning in a pond in the area.
