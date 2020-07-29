52-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Allardville, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A 52-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Allardville, N.B., on Wednesday.

RCMP say at 2:28 a.m., officers responded to reports of mischief in progress at a home on Route 134.

Several windows in the home as well as in a vehicle in the driveway were broken when officers arrived.

The person believed to be responsible reportedly left the scene in a pickup truck before police arrived.

A short time later, a truck matching the description was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Route 134.

The driver of the truck died as a result of his injuries en-route to the Chaleur Regional Hospital.

Part of Route 134 was closed for several hours as part of the investigation.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and police say the crash remains under investigation.