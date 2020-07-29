Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild play in game 1 of qualifying round

Send this page to someone via email

Minnesota Wild (35-27-7, sixth in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Vancouver Canucks (36-27-6, third in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE QUALIFYING ROUND: Vancouver and Minnesota begin series

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks play the Minnesota Wild in game one of the Western Conference qualifying round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season.

The Canucks are 20-14-4 against Western Conference opponents. Vancouver is second in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by J.T. Miller with 27.

The Wild are 22-17-3 in conference games. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.2 goals on 30.1 shots per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller leads the Canucks with 27 goals, adding 45 assists and totalling 72 points. Tyler Toffoli has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Zach Parise leads the Wild with 25 goals and has 46 points. Kevin Fiala has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Wild: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Brandon Sutter: day to day (undisclosed).

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

