Severe thunderstorms could hit Montreal area Wednesday afternoon

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Southern Quebec and the Montreal area including Laval, Châteauguay, Laprairie, Longueuil and Varennes.

The weather agency says conditions will be favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Watches are issued when “atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” Environment Canada says.

Authorities are reminding boaters to be wary of the possibility of strong gusts of wind over the water.

Another safety precaution put forward by Environment Canada is to “head indoors when thunder roars,” due to the risk of a lightning strike.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” the agency says.