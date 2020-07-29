Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorms could hit Montreal area Wednesday afternoon

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 1:47 pm
A sever thunderstorm watch is in effect for Montreal. Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
A sever thunderstorm watch is in effect for Montreal. Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Kalina Laframboise/Global News

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Southern Quebec and the Montreal area including Laval, Châteauguay, Laprairie, Longueuil and Varennes.

The weather agency says conditions will be favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Quebec experiences first tornado of 2020, according to Environment Canada
Quebec experiences first tornado of 2020, according to Environment Canada

Watches are issued when “atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” Environment Canada says.

Authorities are reminding boaters to be wary of the possibility of strong gusts of wind over the water.

Read more: Beaconsfield residents sound alarm, create petition, over power outages

Another safety precaution put forward by Environment Canada is to “head indoors when thunder roars,” due to the risk of a lightning strike.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” the agency says.

Environment CanadaMontreal weatherSevere Thunderstormsummer weatherThunderstorm WatchMontreal Weather Warning
