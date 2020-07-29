Just 39 active COVID-19 cases remain in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo, Ont., has fallen below the 40-mark for the first time in months.

Waterloo Public Health announced Wednesday that there were 39 active cases remaining in the area, including 12 people in local hospitals.

The agency says three new people were cleared of the virus bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,227.

For the first time in three days, a new positive test for the novel coronavirus was announced bringing the total number of cases in the area to date to 1,385.

The positive test appears to be attributed to travel.

There were no new deaths announced in the area on Wednesday leaving the COVID-19-related death toll at 119.

Ontario reported 76 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 38,986.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Wednesday’s report marks the lowest increase within a 24-hour period since March 22.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,769, as one new death was also reported.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues