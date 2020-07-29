Menu

World

U.S. Attorney General William Barr to be tested for coronavirus

By Sarah N. Lynch Reuters
Coronavirus: U.S. cases of COVID-19 pass 4 million
ABOVE: U.S. cases of COVID-19 pass four million.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will be tested for COVID-19, after coming in close contact with Texas Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert on Tuesday when Barr testified before the House Judiciary Committee, a Justice Department spokeswoman confirmed.

Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec added that Barr already faces routine testing for COVID-19 at the White House.

Read more: Trump’s valet tests positive for coronavirus; president tests negative

Gohmert, who steadfastly refused to wear a mask as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Politico reported.

The U.S. representative from Texas, where coronavirus cases have surged since the state reopened, tested positive in a prescreening at the White House, the news outlet said, citing multiple sources.

Gohmert was supposed to fly to his home state with fellow Republican U.S. President Donald Trump, Politico said.

Coronavirus: Trump says ‘young people’ are ‘fueling’ spike in U.S. COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus: Trump says ‘young people’ are ‘fueling’ spike in U.S. COVID-19 cases

Gohmert questioned Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday at a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

During that hearing, Committee Chairman Representative Jerry Nadler, a Democrat, admonished some Republicans for not wearing masks, which is now required by committee rules.

Spokeswomen for Gohmert were not immediately available for comment.

