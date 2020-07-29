U.S. Attorney General William Barr to be tested for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will be tested for COVID-19, after coming in close contact with Texas Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert on Tuesday when Barr testified before the House Judiciary Committee, a Justice Department spokeswoman confirmed.

Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec added that Barr already faces routine testing for COVID-19 at the White House.

Gohmert, who steadfastly refused to wear a mask as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Politico reported.

The U.S. representative from Texas, where coronavirus cases have surged since the state reopened, tested positive in a prescreening at the White House, the news outlet said, citing multiple sources.

Gohmert was supposed to fly to his home state with fellow Republican U.S. President Donald Trump, Politico said.

Gohmert questioned Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday at a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

During that hearing, Committee Chairman Representative Jerry Nadler, a Democrat, admonished some Republicans for not wearing masks, which is now required by committee rules.

Spokeswomen for Gohmert were not immediately available for comment.