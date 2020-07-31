Menu

Consumer

What’s open, closed on Peter Robinson Day in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Find out what is open and closed in Peterborough on Peter Robinson Day on Aug. 3.
Find out what is open and closed in Peterborough on Peter Robinson Day on Aug. 3. Global News

Monday is the Civic Holiday in Ontario — it’s known as Peter Robinson Day in Peterborough, named after the city’s founder.

All government offices and banks will be closed on Aug. 3.

Here’s a list of some of the services, stores and more that are open and closed in Peterborough on the holiday Monday.

Municipal services

City Hall: Closed. Reopening to the public on Aug. 4.

Garbage, recycling, green waste: Regular schedule

Hazardous household waste: Closed

Recycling drop-off depot (390 Pido Rd.): Open

County/city Bensfort Road landfill site (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed

Peterborough Transit: Holiday schedule from 8 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. Route hours are available on the city’s website.

Peterborough Public Library: Closed

Public works: Office closed; Public works telephone (705-745-1386) is answered 24 hours a day

Read more: Coronavirus: Mandatory face mask policy for Peterborough area to begin Aug. 1

Grocery/shopping

Charlotte Pantry (348 Charlotte St.) Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Chemong Home Hardware (1699 Chemong Rd.): Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Costco (485 The Parkway): Open 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. No deliveries.

Farmboy Market Ltd. (754 Lansdowne St. West): Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Franz’s Butcher Shop and Catering (172 Lansdowne St. E): Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Foodland: (760 Sherbrooke St. and 142 Hunter St. W.) Both open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FreshCo (Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Giant Tiger (1875 Lansdowne St. W): Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lansdowne Place (645 Lansdowne St. W.): Open 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

M & M Food Market (1091 Chemong Rd. and 1080 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed

Metro (1154 Chemong Rd.): Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Open 9 a.m. to 6 p .m.

No Frills: (1866 Lansdowne St. W. and 230 George St. N.): Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Real Canadian Superstore (Lansdowne Place/796 Borden Ave.): Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Food Shop (372 Water St): Open 11 a.m to 3 p.m.

The Grocery Outlet (819 Chemong Rd./Brookdale Plaza): Open on holiday hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sobeys: (Towerhill Road and Lansdowne Street W.): Open 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.) Open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for stores at 570 Lansdowne St. W., 139 George St. N. and 1900 Lansdowne St. W. All others closed.

LCBO: All stores closed

Publican House Brewery (300 Charlotte St.): Closed

Smithhavens Brewery Company (687 Rye St.):  Closed

Read more: Prince Edward County mayor asks day-trippers to stay away for August long weekend

Recreation/Attractions

Municipal beaches: Open at Beavermead Park and Rogers Cove. Supervised from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Municipal splash pads: All are open (Nicholls Oval, Kinsmen Park, Rogers Cove and Barnardo Park)

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Remains closed due to the pandemic

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed for the holiday

Galaxy Cinemas (320 Water St.): Remains closed due to the pandemic

Lakeview Bowl (109 George St. N.): Closed for renovations

Mapleridge Recreation Centre (1085 Brealey Dr.): Remains closed due to the pandemic

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.):  Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Book by appointment only. Call 705-743-5180.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre: Closed for the holiday

Peterborough YMCA: Remains closed due to the pandemic

Trent-Severn Waterway: Open 9 a.m., last lockage 6:30 p.m.

Read more: Cineplex opening 25 theatres across Ontario, allowing 50 people per screen

Pharmacies

Mather and Bell Pharmacy (769 Park St. S.): Closed

Medical Centre Pharmacy: Closed

Rexall, Portage Place (1154 Chemong Rd.): Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rexall, Market Plaza (85 George St. N.): Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart (250 Charlotte St.): Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart (971 Chemong Rd., 741 Lansdowne St. and 1875 Lansdowne St. W.): Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart Simply Pharmacy (361 George St.): Closed

Sullivan’s Pharmacy (71 Hunter St. E.): Closed

Westmount Pharmacy (1293 Clonsilla Ave.): Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

