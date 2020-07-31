What’s open, closed on Peter Robinson Day in Peterborough

Monday is the Civic Holiday in Ontario — it’s known as Peter Robinson Day in Peterborough, named after the city’s founder.
All government offices and banks will be closed on Aug. 3.
Here’s a list of some of the services, stores and more that are open and closed in Peterborough on the holiday Monday.
Municipal services
City Hall: Closed. Reopening to the public on Aug. 4.
Garbage, recycling, green waste: Regular schedule
Hazardous household waste: Closed
Recycling drop-off depot (390 Pido Rd.): Open
County/city Bensfort Road landfill site (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed
Peterborough Transit: Holiday schedule from 8 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. Route hours are available on the city’s website.
Peterborough Public Library: Closed
Public works: Office closed; Public works telephone (705-745-1386) is answered 24 hours a day
Grocery/shopping
Charlotte Pantry (348 Charlotte St.) Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Chemong Home Hardware (1699 Chemong Rd.): Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Costco (485 The Parkway): Open 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. No deliveries.
Farmboy Market Ltd. (754 Lansdowne St. West): Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Franz’s Butcher Shop and Catering (172 Lansdowne St. E): Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Foodland: (760 Sherbrooke St. and 142 Hunter St. W.) Both open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
FreshCo (Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Giant Tiger (1875 Lansdowne St. W): Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lansdowne Place (645 Lansdowne St. W.): Open 10 a.m to 5 p.m.
Metro (1154 Chemong Rd.): Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Open 9 a.m. to 6 p .m.
No Frills: (1866 Lansdowne St. W. and 230 George St. N.): Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Real Canadian Superstore (Lansdowne Place/796 Borden Ave.): Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Food Shop (372 Water St): Open 11 a.m to 3 p.m.
The Grocery Outlet (819 Chemong Rd./Brookdale Plaza): Open on holiday hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sobeys: (Towerhill Road and Lansdowne Street W.): Open 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.) Open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Alcohol
The Beer Store: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for stores at 570 Lansdowne St. W., 139 George St. N. and 1900 Lansdowne St. W. All others closed.
LCBO: All stores closed
Publican House Brewery (300 Charlotte St.): Closed
Smithhavens Brewery Company (687 Rye St.): Closed
Recreation/Attractions
Municipal beaches: Open at Beavermead Park and Rogers Cove. Supervised from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Municipal splash pads: All are open (Nicholls Oval, Kinsmen Park, Rogers Cove and Barnardo Park)
Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Remains closed due to the pandemic
Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed for the holiday
Galaxy Cinemas (320 Water St.): Remains closed due to the pandemic
Lakeview Bowl (109 George St. N.): Closed for renovations
Mapleridge Recreation Centre (1085 Brealey Dr.): Remains closed due to the pandemic
Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Book by appointment only. Call 705-743-5180.
Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre: Closed for the holiday
Peterborough YMCA: Remains closed due to the pandemic
Trent-Severn Waterway: Open 9 a.m., last lockage 6:30 p.m.
Pharmacies
Mather and Bell Pharmacy (769 Park St. S.): Closed
Medical Centre Pharmacy: Closed
Rexall, Portage Place (1154 Chemong Rd.): Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Rexall, Market Plaza (85 George St. N.): Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shoppers Drug Mart (250 Charlotte St.): Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Shoppers Drug Mart (971 Chemong Rd., 741 Lansdowne St. and 1875 Lansdowne St. W.): Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Shoppers Drug Mart Simply Pharmacy (361 George St.): Closed
Sullivan’s Pharmacy (71 Hunter St. E.): Closed
Westmount Pharmacy (1293 Clonsilla Ave.): Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
