What’s open, closed on Peter Robinson Day in Peterborough

Monday is the Civic Holiday in Ontario — it’s known as Peter Robinson Day in Peterborough, named after the city’s founder.

All government offices and banks will be closed on Aug. 3.

Here’s a list of some of the services, stores and more that are open and closed in Peterborough on the holiday Monday.

Municipal services

City Hall: Closed. Reopening to the public on Aug. 4.

Garbage, recycling, green waste: Regular schedule

Hazardous household waste: Closed

Recycling drop-off depot (390 Pido Rd.): Open

County/city Bensfort Road landfill site (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed

Peterborough Transit: Holiday schedule from 8 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. Route hours are available on the city’s website.

Peterborough Public Library: Closed

Public works: Office closed; Public works telephone (705-745-1386) is answered 24 hours a day

Grocery/shopping

Charlotte Pantry (348 Charlotte St.) Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Chemong Home Hardware (1699 Chemong Rd.): Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Costco (485 The Parkway): Open 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. No deliveries.

Farmboy Market Ltd. (754 Lansdowne St. West): Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Franz’s Butcher Shop and Catering (172 Lansdowne St. E): Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Foodland: (760 Sherbrooke St. and 142 Hunter St. W.) Both open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FreshCo (Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Giant Tiger (1875 Lansdowne St. W): Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lansdowne Place (645 Lansdowne St. W.): Open 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

M & M Food Market (1091 Chemong Rd. and 1080 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed

Metro (1154 Chemong Rd.): Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Open 9 a.m. to 6 p .m.

No Frills: (1866 Lansdowne St. W. and 230 George St. N.): Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Real Canadian Superstore (Lansdowne Place/796 Borden Ave.): Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Food Shop (372 Water St): Open 11 a.m to 3 p.m.

The Grocery Outlet (819 Chemong Rd./Brookdale Plaza): Open on holiday hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sobeys: (Towerhill Road and Lansdowne Street W.): Open 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.) Open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for stores at 570 Lansdowne St. W., 139 George St. N. and 1900 Lansdowne St. W. All others closed.

LCBO: All stores closed

Publican House Brewery (300 Charlotte St.): Closed

Smithhavens Brewery Company (687 Rye St.): Closed

Recreation/Attractions

Municipal beaches: Open at Beavermead Park and Rogers Cove. Supervised from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Municipal splash pads: All are open (Nicholls Oval, Kinsmen Park, Rogers Cove and Barnardo Park)

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Remains closed due to the pandemic

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed for the holiday

Galaxy Cinemas (320 Water St.): Remains closed due to the pandemic

Lakeview Bowl (109 George St. N.): Closed for renovations

Mapleridge Recreation Centre (1085 Brealey Dr.): Remains closed due to the pandemic

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Book by appointment only. Call 705-743-5180.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre: Closed for the holiday

Peterborough YMCA: Remains closed due to the pandemic

Trent-Severn Waterway: Open 9 a.m., last lockage 6:30 p.m.

Pharmacies

Mather and Bell Pharmacy (769 Park St. S.): Closed

Medical Centre Pharmacy: Closed

Rexall, Portage Place (1154 Chemong Rd.): Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rexall, Market Plaza (85 George St. N.): Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart (250 Charlotte St.): Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart (971 Chemong Rd., 741 Lansdowne St. and 1875 Lansdowne St. W.): Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart Simply Pharmacy (361 George St.): Closed

Sullivan’s Pharmacy (71 Hunter St. E.): Closed

Westmount Pharmacy (1293 Clonsilla Ave.): Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

