Stage 3 Peterborough: City Hall, Provincial Offences Office reopening to public next week

City Hall and the Provincial Offences Office in Peterborough will both reopen to the public on Tuesday, with many safety precautions in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The city announced early Wednesday evening that city hall’s hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on statutory holidays.

Among the measures being implemented for the public at the George St. building include:

plexiglass barriers installed at customer service desks

signage encouraging physical distancing

use of non-medical face covering

hand sanitizer for entry and exit

Visitors should attend by themselves and not bring others, except for support persons.

electronic payment is preferred.

On Thursday, July 30, the city is launching a new online appointment schedule tool to book in-person services to help disperse the number of people accessing the same services.

The tax office will be open for in–person services for tax payments/inquiries and parking ticket payments on a drop-in basis, or by telephone 705-742-7777 ext. 1865 or email. Payment of parking tickets is also available online.

The Provincial Offences Office at 99 Simcoe St. will feature modified in-person service hours from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Courts remain closed until at least the middle of September.

Safety precautions include:

Only one person at a time allowed in lobby for in-person matters.

Hand sanitizer to be used before approaching the front counter.

Preferred method of payment for all fines is credit/debit card.

Peterborough Public Health’s directive for mandatory face covering for all indoor public settings goes into effect on Aug. 1.

