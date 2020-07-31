What’s open, what’s closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday Monday 2020

As Toronto has officially moved into Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic, here is what is open and closed in Toronto on the Civic Holiday, known in the city as Simcoe Day, on Monday, Aug. 3.
What’s open:
- Indoor dining at restaurants, bars are now permitted to be open. Please check with these locations.
- Gyms are also permitted to be open. Please check with these locations.
- Playgrounds.
- Select The Beer Store locations in Toronto, and across the province, will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check online for locations.
- Cineplex movie theatres are now open in Ontario with special rules to allow 50 people per individual screen. Theatres open on Monday in Toronto include:
Cineplex Cinemas Queensway & VIP, Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP and Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale.
- CF Fairview Mall — open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Scarborough Town Centre — open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- CF Shops at Don Mills — open between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- CF Sherway Gardens — open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre — open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Yorkdale — open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- TTC — holiday service.
- GO Transit — Saturday schedule.
- Rabba Fine Foods.
- Toronto Islands are now open to the public. Tickets for ferries must be purchased online ahead of time to prevent overcrowding.
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada — open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with timed ticket purchases online.
- Aga Khan Museum — open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the purchase of a timed ticket online.
- Toronto Zoo — open on Monday, Aug. 3 (even though it is typically closed on Mondays). Tickets must be purchased online.
What’s closed:
- All LCBO stores.
- Canada Post mail delivery — service is cancelled on Monday.
- Government offices — closed.
- Toronto Public Library — closed on Sunday and Monday.
- Banks.
- High Park Zoo and Riverdale Farm — remains closed since mid-March.
- Ontario Science Centre — remains closed since mid-March.
- St. Lawrence Market — open Saturday, but closed Sunday and Monday.
