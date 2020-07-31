What’s open, what’s closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday Monday 2020

Send this page to someone via email

As Toronto has officially moved into Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic, here is what is open and closed in Toronto on the Civic Holiday, known in the city as Simcoe Day, on Monday, Aug. 3.

What’s open:

Indoor dining at restaurants, bars are now permitted to be open. Please check with these locations.

Gyms are also permitted to be open. Please check with these locations.

Playgrounds.

Select The Beer Store locations in Toronto, and across the province, will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check online for locations.

Cineplex movie theatres are now open in Ontario with special rules to allow 50 people per individual screen. Theatres open on Monday in Toronto include:

Cineplex Cinemas Queensway & VIP, Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP and Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale.

Cineplex Cinemas Queensway & VIP, Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP and Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale. CF Fairview Mall — open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre — open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

CF Shops at Don Mills — open between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

CF Sherway Gardens — open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre — open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Yorkdale — open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

TTC — holiday service.

GO Transit — Saturday schedule.

Rabba Fine Foods.

Toronto Islands are now open to the public. Tickets for ferries must be purchased online ahead of time to prevent overcrowding.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada — open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with timed ticket purchases online.

Aga Khan Museum — open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the purchase of a timed ticket online.

Toronto Zoo — open on Monday, Aug. 3 (even though it is typically closed on Mondays). Tickets must be purchased online.

What’s closed:

All LCBO stores.

Canada Post mail delivery — service is cancelled on Monday.

Government offices — closed.

Toronto Public Library — closed on Sunday and Monday.

Banks.

High Park Zoo and Riverdale Farm — remains closed since mid-March.

Ontario Science Centre — remains closed since mid-March.

St. Lawrence Market — open Saturday, but closed Sunday and Monday.

Story continues below advertisement