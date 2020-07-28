Downtown Kelowna nightclub listed for potential COVID-19 exposure

Send this page to someone via email

A nightclub is the latest business in Kelowna to have been identified for possible COVID-19 exposure.

On Tuesday, Interior Health said individuals who visited the Liquid Zoo, at 74 Lawrence Ave., from July 15-18 are asked to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms for 14 days, and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

Interior Health says public health contact tracing is underway, and, where possible, it is reaching out to individuals who have been exposed.

The health agency added that individuals seeking a test should call their primary care provider or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre.

