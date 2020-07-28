Coronavirus: 7 more B.C. flights added to growing list of possible exposure

Send this page to someone via email

Seven more B.C. flights have been added to a growing list of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Anyone on the following flights should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone on international flights is required to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days upon their arrival in the province. Where possible, the affected rows on the flights have also been included.

July 13 – Air Canada flight 311 from Montreal to Vancouver

July 13 – West Jet flight 3312 from Kelowna to Edmonton. Affected rows are 11 to 17

July 14 – Air Canada flight 561 from San Francisco to Vancouver

July 15 – Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver. Affected rows are 23 to 29

July 17 – Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver

July 20 – Air Canada flight 305 from Montreal to Vancouver

July 22 – Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver. Affected rows are 19 to 25

The BC Centre for Disease Control reminds everyone that travel outside of Canada is not recommended at this time.

Anyone who develops symptoms is urged to call 811 to arrange for a test immediately.

4:36 Majority of Canadians are uncomfortable flying, debate around whether virus is airborne Majority of Canadians are uncomfortable flying, debate around whether virus is airborne B.C.’s provincial health officer has expressed frustration with airlines over their collection of passenger data.Dr. Bonnie Henry has said she wants to the companies to collect names and phone numbers because that’s not often on flight manifests.The BC CDC has issued exposure alerts for 31 flights in or out of the province since June 3.The full list can be viewed on the BC CDC website