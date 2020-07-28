Coronavirus: 7 more B.C. flights added to growing list of possible exposure

Seven more B.C. flights have been added to a growing list of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Anyone on the following flights should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone on international flights is required to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days upon their arrival in the province. Where possible, the affected rows on the flights have also been included.
- July 13 – Air Canada flight 311 from Montreal to Vancouver
- July 13 – West Jet flight 3312 from Kelowna to Edmonton. Affected rows are 11 to 17
- July 14 – Air Canada flight 561 from San Francisco to Vancouver
- July 15 – Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver. Affected rows are 23 to 29
- July 17 – Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver
- July 20 – Air Canada flight 305 from Montreal to Vancouver
- July 22 – Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver. Affected rows are 19 to 25
Trending Stories
The BC Centre for Disease Control reminds everyone that travel outside of Canada is not recommended at this time.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Anyone who develops symptoms is urged to call 811 to arrange for a test immediately.
View link »
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments