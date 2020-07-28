Alberta records 80 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 2 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health announced 80 additional cases of COVID-19 that have been confirmed in the province Tuesday as well as two additional deaths.

Active cases across Alberta are now at 1,397, down slightly compared to Monday’s active number of 1,430.

The two deaths reported Tuesday were both in the Edmonton zone, the first being a man in his 70s linked to the Misericordia Community Hopsital outbreak. He died over the weekend and is now being added to the provincial tally. Alberta Health specified that his death was announced by the centre on Monday but that it is just being recorded today.

The second death announced Tuesday is a man in his 80s linked to the Good Samaritan Society Southgate Care Centre outbreak.

The total recorded number of provincial deaths is now at 187. That number is only increasing by one compared to the day before, as a previously reported COVID-19 death in the Calgary zone has now been determined to not have been related to the disease, according to Alberta Health.

By region, the Calgary and Edmonton zones remain the areas with the highest active case numbers in the province.

The Calgary zone sits at 710 active cases, 5,583 recoveries and 114 deaths. There was a slightly higher number of new recoveries (+50) in the Calgary zone versus the number of new cases (+30).

In the Edmonton zone, active cases are now at 276, recoveries are at 1,260 and there have been 39 deaths. The Edmonton zone saw 19 new recoveries and an additional 18 cases on Tuesday.

In other zones, the Central zone now has a total of 156 active cases, 172 recoveries and one death. The North zone has 107 active cases, 391 recoveries and 17 deaths. The South zone sits at 140 active cases, 1,460 recoveries and 16 deaths.

There are also eight other active and 20 recovered cases that are associated with unknown zones.

The number of Albertans in hospital remained similar to the day before, with 88 people admitted (no change) and 16 of them in intensive care (-1 since Monday).

On Tuesday there were also four additional outbreaks that were declared by the province:

Italian Bakery (118 Avenue), Edmonton zone

Shepherd’s Gardens Heritage, Edmonton zone

DOT Logistics, Calgary zone

The Keg Steakhouse and Bar, South Pointe, Calgary zone

The province has now completed 659,242 total COVID-19 tests on Albertans.