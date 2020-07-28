Menu

Crime

Calgary police say teenage girl sexually assaulted while at work, search for suspect

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 5:10 pm
Calgary police have released a composite sketch of a man believed to have sexually assaulted a young female employee of a businesses.
Calgary police say a teenage, female employee of a business in southeast Calgary was sexually assaulted while working earlier this month, and they’re hoping the public can help identify the suspect.

According to investigators, the 17-year-old girl was stocking a high shelf at the store, located in the community of Fairview, on July 20 when she was approached by the man, who then touched her sexually without her consent.

Police said the man winked at the girl before leaving the store. Officers and employees tried to no avail to find the suspect.

The girl was able to give enough details for police to create a composite sketch of the man, who was described as being in his early to mid-60s, about 5’7″ with a medium build, a grey moustache and bushy grey eyebrows.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey checkered page boy/newsboy hat, a black t-shirt with a pocket, black cargo shorts and black Nike shoes with a red swoosh on them.

Anyone with information on the incident or who could help identify the suspect is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

