‘Disruptive’ Peachland man arrested after allegedly disrupting investigation: RCMP

A Peachland man was unexpectedly arrested on Saturday but only after he allegedly disrupted an investigation, police say.

According to West Kelowna RCMP, an officer was investigating an incident on Beach Avenue just before 4 p.m. when a man approached the officer’s vehicle and began shouting and yelling.

Police say the man was not related to the investigation but was being disruptive, even when a second officer attended and cautioned him to stop.

“Despite the officer’s efforts to de-escalate the tense situation, the man was placed under arrest and he immediately began to resist,” said West Kelowna RCMP.

“At one point, he allegedly kicked at the officers, striking one and knocking her into a nearby parked vehicle.” Tweet This

Police say the officer suffered minor injuries.

“This sort of behaviour towards our officers is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said West Kelowna RCMP Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon.

Police say the 29-year-old man was released from custody and that the incident has been forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service for review and charge assessment.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

Police say they’d also like to speak to the registered owner of the vehicle that was damaged when the officer was thrown into it.