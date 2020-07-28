No new coronavirus cases reported in Waterloo Region for 2 days

Send this page to someone via email

There have been no new positive tests of the novel coronavirus reported in Waterloo Region in two days, according to Waterloo Public Health.

A spokesperson for the agency says that no new cases were reported on Sunday or Monday.

On Monday, six new cases were announced but those were a compilation of the weekend numbers.

Tuesday’s update is the first time since March 15 that there have been no new cases announced in Waterloo Region.

3:37 The Travel Lady: travel insurance during COVID-19 The Travel Lady: travel insurance during COVID-19

Despite the diminish in returns, testing has not slowed much in the area either.

Story continues below advertisement

There have now been 50,206 COVID-19 tests conducted in Waterloo Region, with a further 2,599 being announced since Friday’s update.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There were also no new deaths announced in the area, leaving the death toll at 119.

One more person was cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 1,224.

A total of 41 cases remain active in Waterloo Region, including 13 people who remain in hospital.

Ontario reported 111 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 38,910.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,768, as four new deaths were reported.

Story continues below advertisement