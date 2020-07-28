Health Canada authorizes remdesivir to treat severe COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has authorized the use of the drug remdesivir to treat patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms.

The agency announced the decision in a press release Tuesday morning, saying this is the first drug Health Canada has authorized for the treatment of COVID-19.

The drug is to be used in patients with severe pneumonia symptoms as a result of their coronavirus infection, and who require supplemental oxygen to breathe.

Health Canada is authorizing its use in adults and adolescents over the age of 12. The drug manufacturer, Gilead, did not seek to have it authorized for use in pregnant women or children.

The drug is approved with conditions that require Gilead to continue to monitor its safety and efficacy.

The U.S., Singapore, Japan, Australia and Europe have already conditionally approved remdesivir for use.

The drug interferes with the coronavirus’s ability to copy its genetic material. In a U.S. government-led study, remdesivir shortened recovery time by 31 per cent — 11 days on average versus 15 days for those given just usual care. It had not improved survival according to preliminary results after two weeks of follow-up.

— with files from the Associated Press

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.