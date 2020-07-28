Ottawa police seek witnesses to 3 separate weekend shootings

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say there were three different shootings in the city’s west end over the weekend.

No injuries have been linked to the shootings.

The first shots occurred shortly before midnight on Saturday at a home in the 1-100 block of Ritchie Street.

The second shooting was an hour later in Carlington, outside a residence in the 1200 block of Summerville Avenue.

The third took place just after midnight on Monday morning, when shots were fired at a residence in the Woodridge Crescent area.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings.

Ottawa’s guns and gangs unit is investigating the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

