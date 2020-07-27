Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Person found dead behind Ottawa high school, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Collège catholique Samuel-Genest is located on Carsons Road.
Collège catholique Samuel-Genest is located on Carsons Road. File / Google Streetview

A person has been found dead on the grounds of an Ottawa high school, police say.

Police said in an update posted on Twitter Monday evening that emergency crews were called to Collège catholique Samuel-Genest on Carsons Road, near Aviation Parkway and Montreal Road, at around 5:15 p.m.

The update said the male’s body was found behind the school. The person wasn’t identified.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said several Ottawa police units were attending the scene, including the homicide unit.

Trending Stories

As of Monday evening, it was unclear if the male’s death is being treated as suspicious or criminal in nature.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa newsOttawa PoliceOttawa crimeOttawa body foundBody found Collège catholique Samuel-GenestCollège catholique Samuel-GenestCollège catholique Samuel-Genest body found
Flyers
More weekly flyers