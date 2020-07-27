Person found dead behind Ottawa high school, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A person has been found dead on the grounds of an Ottawa high school, police say.

Police said in an update posted on Twitter Monday evening that emergency crews were called to Collège catholique Samuel-Genest on Carsons Road, near Aviation Parkway and Montreal Road, at around 5:15 p.m.

The update said the male’s body was found behind the school. The person wasn’t identified.

Officers said several Ottawa police units were attending the scene, including the homicide unit.

As of Monday evening, it was unclear if the male’s death is being treated as suspicious or criminal in nature.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.