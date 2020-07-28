Woman dies after being hit by truck in Montreal’s Milton Park neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A female pedestrian has died after being hit by a pickup truck in the Milton Park neighbourhood of Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on Monday night.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Raphaël Bergeron said the incident took place shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Parc Avenue at its intersection with Milton Street.

At the time of the collision, the truck was reportedly facing a green light, but Bergeron said, “for reasons to still be explained, the 48-year-old woman was in the middle of the street.”

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, but she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving there.

Bergeron said the driver of the truck, a man in his 40s, was treated for nervous shock at the scene.