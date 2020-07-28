Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Woman dies after being hit by truck in Montreal’s Milton Park neighbourhood

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 7:46 am
A woman died after being hit by a pickup truck in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough late the night of July 27, 2020.
A woman died after being hit by a pickup truck in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough late the night of July 27, 2020.

A female pedestrian has died after being hit by a pickup truck in the Milton Park neighbourhood of Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on Monday night.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Raphaël Bergeron said the incident took place shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Parc Avenue at its intersection with Milton Street.

At the time of the collision, the truck was reportedly facing a green light, but Bergeron said, “for reasons to still be explained, the 48-year-old woman was in the middle of the street.”

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, but she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving there.

Bergeron said the driver of the truck, a man in his 40s, was treated for nervous shock at the scene.

