Elderly pedestrian dies of injuries after being hit by vehicle in Montreal’s Villeray neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A 79-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle while walking in Villeray last weekend has died, according to Montreal police.

Police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils confirmed on Tuesday morning that the pedestrian died as a result of her injuries.

The woman was reportedly hit by a vehicle around 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of de Liège and Lajeunesse streets.

It is the second fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Montreal since the beginning of the year, according to Chèvrefils.

READ MORE: Montreal pedestrians look forward to new safety measures at intersections

A 74-year-old woman was also killed on the weekend after she was reportedly struck while walking in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.

The City of Montreal unveiled a series of measures in the fall aimed at protecting vulnerable road users as the number of pedestrians deaths continued to climb. This includes installing pedestrian crossing signals with digital countdowns to all traffic lights.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say 24 pedestrians were killed on city streets in 2019 compared to 18 fatalities in 2018 and 16 in 2017.

1:38 Montreal wants to help keep senior pedestrians safe Montreal wants to help keep senior pedestrians safe

— With files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta and Tim Sargeant