Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Quebec income tax deadline postponed until Sept. 30, Revenu Quebec announces

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Some question whether CERB payments offer disincentive to work
WATCH: Some question whether CERB payments offer disincentive to work

Quebec is once again extending its income tax deadline.

Revenu Quebec announced on Monday the payment deadline for income taxes is now Sept. 30 for Quebecers.

Read more: Grace period ends for mandatory masks on public transit in Quebec

Quebec had already extended the tax payment deadline — usually due at the end of April — in a bid to keep more money in the economy which was entering a severe recession due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Stories

In early June, the City of Montreal equally announced it was allowing Montreal homeowners and business owners until Sept. 1 to pay the second instalment of their municipal taxes.

— With files from the Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus: Feds expand COVID-19 disability grant to include more groups
Coronavirus: Feds expand COVID-19 disability grant to include more groups
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19EconomyTaxestax deadlineincome taxesRevenu Quebec
Flyers
More weekly flyers