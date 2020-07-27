Quebec income tax deadline postponed until Sept. 30, Revenu Quebec announces

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is once again extending its income tax deadline.

Revenu Quebec announced on Monday the payment deadline for income taxes is now Sept. 30 for Quebecers.

Quebec had already extended the tax payment deadline — usually due at the end of April — in a bid to keep more money in the economy which was entering a severe recession due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early June, the City of Montreal equally announced it was allowing Montreal homeowners and business owners until Sept. 1 to pay the second instalment of their municipal taxes.

— With files from the Canadian Press

