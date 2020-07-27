B.C. RCMP search for missing Lethbridge man

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police and B.C. RCMP are investigating the disappearance of a 33-year-old Lethbridge man who was last seen in Alberta on July 23.

According to Facebook posts by his father, Lewis White was heading to Grand Forks, B.C. for a family funeral at the time of his disappearance.

Read more: New lead in search for missing Calgary man

His white Jeep was found in B.C. on the morning of July 26, with no sign of White.

“A family member contacted the Creston RCMP to report that Mr. Lewis’ vehicle was spotted alongside the highway –that’s Highway 95– near the small community of Yahk, in B.C.” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey with BC RCMP said Monday.

“The vehicle was parked on the roadside.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Lethbridge police received a missing person report prior to the discovery of the vehicle.

Investigators say there is concern for White’s well-being.

“We do not believe foul play is involved at this time,” O’Donaghey said. Tweet This

B.C. RCMP say there hasn’t been any connection made to the search for 27-year-old Marshal Iwaasa, who was last seen in Lethbridge November 17 and whose truck was found torched near Pemberton B.C. shortly after.

“At this time, all indications are that this is an isolated event,” O’Donaghey said. “And our focus in that area of the province is searching for and hopefully locating Mr. White.”

White is described as five feet, seven inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen white or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lethbridge police.