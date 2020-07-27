Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

South Simcoe police searching for missing Innisfil, Ont., man

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 5:05 pm
Stuart Thompson, 57, was last seen leaving his home on foot in the Booth Avenue and Muriel Street area at about 10 a.m.
Stuart Thompson, 57, was last seen leaving his home on foot in the Booth Avenue and Muriel Street area at about 10 a.m. Police handout

South Simcoe police say they’re searching for a missing, “vulnerable” Innisfil, Ont., man who was last seen Monday morning.

Stuart Thompson, 57, was last seen leaving his home on foot in the Booth Avenue and Muriel Street area at about 10 a.m.

Read more: Woman reportedly thrown out of truck, taken into custody for unrelated matter

Thompson is described to be five-foot-eight in height, 170 pounds, with some red-blonde hair, a trimmed beard, light green eyes and glasses.

Police say the 57-year-old was wearing a red baseball hat with “Canada” written on it, a blue button-down shirt with white and light blue on it, as well as shorts that are possibly grey.

Trending Stories

Read more: Midland resident charged after OPP property damaged, officers assaulted

Story continues below advertisement

Thompson is considered to be vulnerable since he requires medication for medical issues, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Police say officers and family are concerned for Thompson’s well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Simcoe Police Service at 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311.

OPP explain link between four missing persons case from the 1990’s
OPP explain link between four missing persons case from the 1990’s
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe PoliceinnisfilSouth Simcoe Police ServiceInnisfil newsStuart ThompsonInnisfil missing personInnisfil missing vulnerable person
Flyers
More weekly flyers