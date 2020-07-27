South Simcoe police searching for missing Innisfil, Ont., man

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police say they’re searching for a missing, “vulnerable” Innisfil, Ont., man who was last seen Monday morning.

Stuart Thompson, 57, was last seen leaving his home on foot in the Booth Avenue and Muriel Street area at about 10 a.m.

Thompson is described to be five-foot-eight in height, 170 pounds, with some red-blonde hair, a trimmed beard, light green eyes and glasses.

Police say the 57-year-old was wearing a red baseball hat with “Canada” written on it, a blue button-down shirt with white and light blue on it, as well as shorts that are possibly grey.

Thompson is considered to be vulnerable since he requires medication for medical issues, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Police say officers and family are concerned for Thompson’s well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Simcoe Police Service at 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311.

