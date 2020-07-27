Coronavirus: No new cases for Peterborough area; new cases in Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton County

Send this page to someone via email

For the 37th consecutive day, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday

Of the health unit’s 95 coronavirus cases, 93 have been resolved with two deaths reported due to COVID-19 complications. That means there are no active cases.

The health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation — last reported a new case of the virus on June 20.

A mandatory mask-wearing directive for indoor settings goes into effect on Saturday, Aug. 1.

As of Monday’s update, more than 20,750 people have been tested for the virus.

Beginning Saturday, August 1, it’s mandatory for people to wear a face mask or covering when on a @ptbo_transit bus to help keep everyone safe. Please continue to practice good physical distancing. @Ptbohealth has more info on face coverings: https://t.co/BIqZVIX3OM pic.twitter.com/dwvgcGziV8 — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) July 24, 2020

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough will continue weekly until further notice. No appointment is necessary.

Testing on the weekend is held at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

HALIBURTON KAWARTHA PINE RIDGE DISTRICT HEALTH UNIT

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday since its last update on Friday.

The new cases are in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton County.

That increases the health unit’s overall case total to 213.

As of Monday, there remain 189 cases which are deemed resolved — which is approximately 89 per cent of the cases.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, there are now 175 cases, of which 153 are resolved. Eleven cases required hospitalized care.

The new case in Haliburton County increases the region’s total to 13. Northumberland County’s case total remains at 25.

The numbers of high-risk contacts (asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are:

Two in the City of Kawartha Lakes — unchanged

Five in Northumberland County — unchanged

Five in Haliburton County — up from zero reported on Friday.

There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic was declared in March. Twenty-eight of the deaths were residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

